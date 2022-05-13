Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Expands By 100.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 62,909 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter.

FAD opened at $94.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $92.75 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

