Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declines By 96.5%

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

NASDAQ FCEF opened at $20.32 on Friday. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

