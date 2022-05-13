Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Decreases By 54.3%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First High-School Education Group by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First High-School Education Group by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 61,470 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FHS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 64,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. First High-School Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

