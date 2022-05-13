Short Interest in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Grows By 1,630.0%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 1,630.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in EG Acquisition by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in EG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in EG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. EG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

