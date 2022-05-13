Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Drops By 89.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the April 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:ETO traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,412. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

