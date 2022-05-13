Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Expands By 105.4%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the April 15th total of 182,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

Shares of EJH stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $80.93.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.