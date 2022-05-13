Short Interest in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW) Increases By 600.0%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSACW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ DSACW opened at $0.70 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

