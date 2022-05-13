Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Increases By 124.9%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,154,700 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the April 15th total of 13,855,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 311,547.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Comercial Português from €0.19 ($0.20) to €0.17 ($0.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

