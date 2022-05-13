Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 610 ($7.52) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.12) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 655.56 ($8.08).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 558.20 ($6.88) on Monday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($9.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 630.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 681.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.09), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($18,707.04).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

