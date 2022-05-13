Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Upgraded to Buy at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €110.00 ($115.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

SAEYY remained flat at $$9.00 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

