Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Upgraded to Buy at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €110.00 ($115.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

SAEYY remained flat at $$9.00 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

