Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

