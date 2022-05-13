Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

SHG stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.74. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 20.66%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

