Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Posts Earnings Results

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 159.97% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Shift Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SFT stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 711,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 342,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 752.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

SFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

