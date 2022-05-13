Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.42. 8,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.44. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 26,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,120.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,120.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STTK shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

