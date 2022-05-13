Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.42. 8,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.44. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $31.23.
In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 26,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,120.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,120.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on STTK shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
