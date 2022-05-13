Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

