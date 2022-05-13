Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 2,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

