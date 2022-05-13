SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the April 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGSOY. HSBC cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,027. SGS has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

