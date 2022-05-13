SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 75,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,870. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.74. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SFL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after purchasing an additional 867,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SFL by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 511,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SFL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 204,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 515,003 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

