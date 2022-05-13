SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SFL has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect SFL to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of NYSE SFL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.87. 110,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,870. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.