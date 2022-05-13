Seth A. Ravin Sells 2,183 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $12,508.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $14,832,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $10,882,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Rimini Street by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,872,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 455,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

