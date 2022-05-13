ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $250,275.80 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $432.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $517.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.37. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.58, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $350,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 393.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

