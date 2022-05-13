Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:SENX traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 7,204,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,269. Serinus Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.60 ($0.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.42 million and a PE ratio of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 402,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £8,040 ($9,912.46).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.