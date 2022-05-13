Sentinel (DVPN) Market Cap Tops $10.82 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $10.82 million and $475,332.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 54.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,997,634,102 coins and its circulating supply is 8,646,421,035 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

