Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 95.3% in April

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the April 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SNT stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Senstar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $49.37 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 698,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares during the period. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

