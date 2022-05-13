Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Senseonics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Senseonics news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
