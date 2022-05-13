Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Senseonics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Senseonics news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 439,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 56.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

