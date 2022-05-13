Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $259,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,444,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,737,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

ST traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,867. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

