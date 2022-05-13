Secret Price Tops $1.98 (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Secret has a total market cap of $323.65 million and $19.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00006603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 44.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00197539 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00299375 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.