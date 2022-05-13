SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.34 Million

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) to post sales of $502.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $511.24 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $439.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 1,443,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 115,493 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

