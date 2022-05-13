SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

SPNE has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.28. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.