Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,915. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 119.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in California Water Service Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

