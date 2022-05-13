Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

COF opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $144.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

