Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $13.73. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 916 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,466 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

