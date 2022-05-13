Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $13.73. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 916 shares traded.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.
About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
