Scotiabank Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$58.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

