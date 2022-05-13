Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.30

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 8040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

