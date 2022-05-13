Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $25.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 21,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

