Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT Raised to €28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Scor from €31.50 ($33.16) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.12.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

