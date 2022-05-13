Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $523.82

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 523.82 ($6.46) and traded as low as GBX 508 ($6.26). Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.28), with a volume of 258,130 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £835.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 561.76.
About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)
