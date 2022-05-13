Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $523.82

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 523.82 ($6.46) and traded as low as GBX 508 ($6.26). Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.28), with a volume of 258,130 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £835.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 561.76.

About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

