Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $11.18 on Friday, hitting $98.22. 640,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 188.89 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

