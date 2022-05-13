Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 330 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. 5,018,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

