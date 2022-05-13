Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,251,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990,086. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

