Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $22.49 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

