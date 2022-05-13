Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 223,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 95,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 238,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,473. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Nestlé Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.