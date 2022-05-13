Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 582,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.