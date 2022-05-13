Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 825 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 532.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 6,409,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,612. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 3.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.