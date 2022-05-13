Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.26) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.63) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.68) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.36 ($7.75).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €5.46 ($5.74) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.52. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.62).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

