Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.75.

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 103,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72. The firm has a market cap of C$848.24 million and a PE ratio of 69.68. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.73 and a one year high of C$22.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.97.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 260.32%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

