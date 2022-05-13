Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BFS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,131. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

