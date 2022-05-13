Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $276.50

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €276.50 ($291.05) and last traded at €304.00 ($320.00), with a volume of 3692 shares. The stock had previously closed at €287.50 ($302.63).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €328.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €411.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SRT)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.