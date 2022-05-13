Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $276.50

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €276.50 ($291.05) and last traded at €304.00 ($320.00), with a volume of 3692 shares. The stock had previously closed at €287.50 ($302.63).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €328.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €411.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

