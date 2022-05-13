SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($153.68) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €128.00 ($134.74) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.36 ($137.22).

Shares of SAP stock traded up €0.33 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €93.40 ($98.32). 2,631,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1-year low of €90.33 ($95.08) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($136.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €111.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

