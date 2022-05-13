Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 64.8% in April

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,903,900 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 5,414,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 147,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

